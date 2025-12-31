Search
Dec 31, 2025
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes 3 revenue amendment bills

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 06:56 am IST

Mundian said the amendment to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, rationalises stamp duty related to deposit of title deeds, hypothecation and equitable mortgage by removing duplication of levy for the same loan transaction. He said a single duty on the total loan amount with a reasonable upper cap will lower transaction costs, improve ease of doing business and support MSMEs.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously passed “The Indian Stamp (Punjab Second Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2025” and “The Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025”.

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian introduced the bills during a one-day special session.

On the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, he said that reduced timelines for objections and appeals will speed up implementation of “Mera Ghar Mere Naam” Scheme, ensuring timely ownership rights to residents of Abadi Deh areas.

The minister said amendments to the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, will expedite disposal of cases before revenue authorities, prevent unnecessary summoning of non-litigants and accord legal sanctity to digital records and digital signatures. He said the move will reduce hardship for citizens and bring citizen-friendly digitised record keeping across the state.

