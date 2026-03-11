Punjab women panel issues notice to Khaira, Warring

The Punjab State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu notice of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s remarks on social media about women celebrating the ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance announced by the AAP government under the “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satikar Yojna”. The commission issued notices to Khaira and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, asking them to appear before the commission at its Mohali office on March 12. A detailed investigation report has been sought from the SSP of Kapurthala, to be conducted by an officer of the rank of superintendent of police. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Cong MLAs seeks action against Mann

The Punjab Congress MLAs on Tuesday evening wrote to the women panel against chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his alleged remarks against women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In their written complaint, the Congress MLAs alleged that the CM’s remarks at the event had hurt the dignity of women.

They said the event was organised in Punjab on International Women’s Day, when government and non-government organisations across the country held seminars, workshops and felicitation ceremonies to honour women. The CM attended the programme and addressed students, including women, they said.

They urged the Punjab state women’s commission to take strict notice of the matter and register a case against the chief minister for allegedly insulting women. (PTI)