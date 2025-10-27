PWD brings 100 offices on e-office platform: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday commended the public works department for achieving a major milestone by bringing 100 offices on the e-Office platform, in line with the state government’s digital governance reforms.

He lauded the officers and employees of the department for their dedication and hard work in successfully implementing this digital transition within the stipulated timeline.

The CM said that file movement from the ENC to the secretary, to the PWD minister and up to his office is now entirely processed through e-office. He said that internal communication throughout the department has also shifted to official emails, replacing physical correspondence which earlier caused delays. This digital transition has ensured faster disposal of work, complete transparency in file handling, real-time visibility of pending files at any level and easier monitoring and retrieval of official records.

He said that while digitisation is generally easier at the top and more challenging at the field level, the PWD has successfully implemented e-Office up to the XEN level. It is the cutting-edge operational tier of the department. It marked a significant administrative reform in alignment with the government’s vision of accountable and technology-driven governance.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that this digital transformation is a historic step towards making the department more transparent, efficient and accountable. He said that it was under the guidance of the chief minister that the department achieved the target of digitising the department within the given timeline.

Secretary (PWD) Abhishek Jain informed that a total of 100 offices have commenced functioning on e-Office. This includes one office at the level of Engineer-in-Chief, five chief engineer (Zone) offices, 19 circle offices headed by superintending engineers and 58 division offices headed by executive engineers. Under the electrical wing, two circle offices and five division offices have been brought on e-Office, while under the mechanical wing, two circle offices and four division offices are now digital. In addition, the chief architect office at Shimla, the architect offices at Mandi and Dharamshala and one horticulture division are also operating on e-Office.