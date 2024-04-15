QR codes to help SGPC keep track of Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops

To maintain digital records of the Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops (scriptures), the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday resolved to print a QR code on them. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing mediapersons in on Sunday. (HT)

The decision was taken by the gurdwara body during its executive committee meeting, chaired by the president Harjinder Singh Dhami, at its head office here.

After the meeting, Dhami said that from now onwards, the SGPC will print holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib with QR code technology to have a digital list of their count and other related information.

“Efforts will be made to have QR codes on other holy saroops, which are presently available in different gurdwaras and with the sangat at their homes,” he said.

As per sources in SGPC, the decision was taken in the backdrop of the 328 saroops which had gone missing from the SGPC records in 2020 due to misappropriation by a few of the employees.

The SGPC had faced backlash over the issue, and Akal Takht had conducted an inquiry into the matter. Later, a few of the SGPC staffers were found guilty.

The SGPC president said that in other decisions it was decided that the SGPC employees and workers at its related institutions can avail maximum foreign leave of two years in their entire service tenure.

Sharing another development, Dhami said a decision has been taken to construct a building for the Nishchay Civil Services Training Academy being run by SGPC in Chandigarh to prepare Sikh youth for UPSC (IAS, IPS, IFS), PCS and other competitive exams.

“This building will be constructed at Gurdwara Sahib Bagh Shaheedan, Sector 44, Chandigarh, and initially an amount of ₹6.50 crore has been approved for it,” he added.

He also said to create more rooms for the stay of the sangat visiting the Golden Temple its three sarais will be extended by two floors.

“The sarais to be extended are Sri Guru Arjan Dev Niwas, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Niwas and Mata Ganga Ji Niwas. Before starting the construction, the building department of SGPC will inspect the foundation of these sarais,” he said.