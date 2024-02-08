 Release complete amount of package for displaced persons: Apni Party - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Release complete amount of package for displaced persons: Apni Party

Release complete amount of package for displaced persons: Apni Party

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 08, 2024 10:06 PM IST

The package was sanctioned and released in favour of the displaced persons so that they can be provided some financial support for their rehabilitation by the government.

Apni Party provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh on Thursday demanded release of full amount of the financial package for displaced persons.

He also demanded reservation of eight legislative assembly seats of the displaced persons (DPs), while expressing disagreement with the reservation of just one seat in J&K. (Bloomberg file)
He also demanded reservation of eight legislative assembly seats of the displaced persons (DPs), while expressing disagreement with the reservation of just one seat in J&K. (Bloomberg file)

Addressing a public rally at Ramgarh’s Gokale Chak village in Samba, Manjit Singh said, “These refugees were displaced from their respective places in 1947, 1965 and 1971, following hostility between India and Pakistan and the then Government of India announced a package for them i.e., 25 lakh for each family.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The package was sanctioned and released in favour of the displaced persons so that they can be provided some financial support for their rehabilitation by the government.

“However, the authorities did not fully release the financial package. Instead, they released 5.5 lakh per family which was insufficient and improper implementation of the package that was sanctioned by the Centre,” he stated.

He further said the displaced persons remained sidelined and constantly ignored by the authorities regarding the release of pending packages and granting them property rights on the state and custodian department’s land which were allotted to them decades back by the previous governments.

While referring to the development and unemployment related issues, he stated that these issues can be addressed by an elected government. However, the elections have not been announced in Jammu and Kashmir that has deprived people from their constitutional rights to elect their own government, and get their issues resolved, he said.

He said the elections should not be delayed, and accordingly, the statehood should be restored to J&K.

He also demanded reservation of eight legislative assembly seats of the displaced persons (DPs), while expressing disagreement with the reservation of just one seat in J&K.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On