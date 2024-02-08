Release complete amount of package for displaced persons: Apni Party

Apni Party provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh on Thursday demanded release of full amount of the financial package for displaced persons. He also demanded reservation of eight legislative assembly seats of the displaced persons (DPs), while expressing disagreement with the reservation of just one seat in J&K. (Bloomberg file)

Addressing a public rally at Ramgarh’s Gokale Chak village in Samba, Manjit Singh said, “These refugees were displaced from their respective places in 1947, 1965 and 1971, following hostility between India and Pakistan and the then Government of India announced a package for them i.e., ₹25 lakh for each family.”

The package was sanctioned and released in favour of the displaced persons so that they can be provided some financial support for their rehabilitation by the government.

“However, the authorities did not fully release the financial package. Instead, they released ₹5.5 lakh per family which was insufficient and improper implementation of the package that was sanctioned by the Centre,” he stated.

He further said the displaced persons remained sidelined and constantly ignored by the authorities regarding the release of pending packages and granting them property rights on the state and custodian department’s land which were allotted to them decades back by the previous governments.

While referring to the development and unemployment related issues, he stated that these issues can be addressed by an elected government. However, the elections have not been announced in Jammu and Kashmir that has deprived people from their constitutional rights to elect their own government, and get their issues resolved, he said.

He said the elections should not be delayed, and accordingly, the statehood should be restored to J&K.

He also demanded reservation of eight legislative assembly seats of the displaced persons (DPs), while expressing disagreement with the reservation of just one seat in J&K.