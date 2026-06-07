Rohtak girl reclaims title of world No.1 boxer

Minakshi Hooda, daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Haryana’s Rohtak district, has once again made the country proud by becoming the World No. 1 boxer for the second consecutive time in the 48 kg weight category. Minakshi Hooda (HT File)

The World Boxing Federation recently released its latest rankings, in which the 25-year-old secured the top spot in her category. Minakshi had earlier achieved the World No. 1 ranking in February this year.

Hailing from Rurki in Rohtak, Minakshi is one of three daughters of auto driver Shri Krishna. Minakshi’s two elder sisters are married, and her younger brother is currently studying. She is the first person in her family to play sports.

Speaking to HT, Minakshi’s coach, Vijay Hooda, said that he has trained her for the past 14 years and she is a brilliant boxer. He said that Minakshi has emerged as an inspiration for many young athletes through her hard work, dedication, and determination. He said that despite limited resources, her family members supported her and she has now gained international recognition.

Over the past year, Minakshi participated in four international tournaments and delivered strong performances, helping her retain her World No. 1 ranking. Recently, she won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship. She also clinched gold at the World Boxing Cup in Greater Noida and secured a silver medal at another World Boxing Cup event.

According to Hooda, one of her biggest achievements came during the World Boxing Championships in England, where she defeated Kazakhstan’s Olympic boxer and four-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the final to win the gold medal.

She started boxing in 2013 under coach Vijay Hooda in her village. Despite financial struggles and social challenges, she continued to work hard and steadily climbed the ladder of success. Minakshi, who won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in March, retained the top spot in the women’s 48 kg division.

In addition, she secured consecutive national championship titles in 2023 and 2024. She also won two gold medals in the All India University competitions, alongside a top finish at the Khelo India University Games.

At the international level, she won a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Championship and gold medals in the Elorda Cup and BRICS competition. By 2025, she had shifted from the 52 kg to the 48 kg weight category and made her mark by winning gold at the National Boxing Championships, where she defeated world champion Nitu Ghanghas in the final. She also won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Boxing Cup before representing India in the 48 kg category at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool later that year.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Minakshi on the social media platform X. “Minakshi once again brought pride to Haryana and the entire country by becoming the world’s No. 1 boxer for the second consecutive time. In the World Boxing Federation rankings, she has been declared the world’s No. 1 boxer in the 48 kg weight category. This achievement of hers is an inspiring example of hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination,” Saini wrote.