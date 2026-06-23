Rohtak: Haryana people ‘losing faith in BJP govt’, says Hooda

Haryana former chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over deteriorating law and order in Haryana, claiming that people across the state have lost faith in the government’s ability to maintain security. He alleged that the government jobs are being sold, claiming that the audio recording exposed how contractual jobs under Kaushal Nigam as well as regular government recruitments were being sold openly. (HT File)

While speaking to the media, Hooda said recent incidents, including the firing at the residence of the Haryana Congress chief and the attack on Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s office, reflected a complete breakdown of law and order.

He alleged that traders, businessmen, politicians and even doctors were living under fear due to increasing incidents of threats, extortion, robberies, murders and shootings. Citing a viral audio recording allegedly involving the BJP’s Kurukshetra district president, Hooda accused the BJP of rising unemployment in the state.

He alleged that the government jobs are being sold, claiming that the audio recording exposed how contractual jobs under Kaushal Nigam as well as regular government recruitments were being sold openly.

“Congress has repeatedly raised the issue on the streets and inside the assembly, submitting evidence before the government. But instead of taking action, the BJP government is busy commercialising employment opportunities,” Hooda alleged.

He alleged that recruitment processes conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had repeatedly come under the cloud of irregularities.

He alleged that corruption cases had risen sharply, farmers were burdened with mounting debt and industries were also moving out of Haryana.