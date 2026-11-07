Rohtak man mauled to death by stray dogs

A man died after being attacked by stray dogs in Kharkara village, in the Meham subdivision of Rohtak district, while riding his electric scooter home from work, police said. Meham police station in-charge Roshan Lal said during inquiries, the victim’s family members and local residents confirmed that stray dogs had attacked him. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, Jaiveer Singh, 53, was an employee of cooperative sugarmill in Meham. According to police, the victim allegedly lost control of his scooter after the dogs attacked him in a village lane and he fell on the road. The animals attacked him again, leaving him seriously injured. Nearby villagers rushed to his rescue.

The victim was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon. Villagers said stray dogs in the area had attacked and injured several people in the past as well. They alleged that complaints had been made to the authorities, but no concrete steps had been taken to address the problem. Following Jaiveer’s death, residents demanded that the administration catch the stray dogs and take measures to prevent further attacks.

Meham police station in-charge Roshan Lal said during inquiries, the victim’s family members and local residents confirmed that stray dogs had attacked him. “Jaiveer was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment but died in the afternoon,” he said. Naresh Kumar, investigating officer, Meham police station said that the investigation is underway, and further action will be taken only after the post-mortem report.