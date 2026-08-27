Ror community warns of village entry ban for BJP leaders

The Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha, during a meeting held at Ror Dharamshala in Karnal on Wednesday, resolved to issue a fresh ultimatum giving authorities until September 1 to accept their pending demands, warning that they would otherwise oppose the entry of BJP leaders into villages. The Wednesday’s meeting was attended by BJP MLA from Pundri, Satpal Jamba, BJP state secretary Ravi Battan and other Ror community leaders, who hold key positions in the BJP or the state government. (HT Photo for representation)

The Ror community had earlier held a protest march on August 24 over the encounter of Harsh and Birbal in connection with the murder of Veeru Valmiki in Karnal on August 5. They are demanding a CBI probe into the encounter, alleging it was a ‘fake encounter’.

The Wednesday’s meeting was attended by BJP MLA from Pundri, Satpal Jamba, BJP state secretary Ravi Battan and other Ror community leaders, who hold key positions in the BJP or the state government.

During the meeting, Jamba offered to resign as an MLA if mahasabha president Balkar Singh Pundri asked him to do so. However, Balkar appreciated Jamba’s gesture and instead asked him to raise the demands before the government, on which Jamba assured the gathering he would comply.

Balkar said that since the assembly session will be in place, they decided to give the government time until September 1. After that, they will oppose the entry of BJP leaders in villages and decide the next course of action.