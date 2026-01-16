Row over Vikramaditya’s remark: Issue to discussed in Jan 19 Cabinet meet, says Negi

As the row over a social media post by public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on non-Himachali bureaucrats intensified, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said the issue will be discussed in the January 19 cabinet meeting. Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

Negi stressed that such matters should not be discussed on public platforms. “The entire matter will be discussed within the Cabinet and the government. Whether it is an officer or a minister, all of us are bound by rules and should behave accordingly. Such matters should not be discussed on public platforms,” he added.

“There is a need for introspection on this issue. The Cabinet meeting scheduled on January 19 is the right forum and the right time to discuss this matter,” he added.

In a social media post shared on late Monday night, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, without naming any officer, alleged that some senior IAS/IPS officers from UP and Bihar are undermining Himachaliyat in Himachal and they have little real concern for the state. It is necessary to deal with them in time, otherwise Himachal’s interests will suffer.

Many politicians, including the rural development minister Anirudh Singh had reacted to the statement. The IAS and IPS Officers’ Associations of the state also wrote to the government and objected to comments made against officers, particularly those belonging to other states.

Negi while talking to HT said that all ministers and officers are required to work within a defined framework. “Whether one is a minister or an officer, everyone needs to work within a certain boundary because we are all governed by the same rules. Discussing such issues publicly sends a wrong message to the people, and we should avoid that,” he added.

Revenue minister said, “I do not believe that those entrusted with responsibilities whether to work, to frame rules, or to implement them should level allegations against each other. Everyone in the government is working in the interest of Himachal Pradesh and will continue to do so.”

Will raise voice against any compromise on Himachal’s interests: Vikramaditya

Vikramaditya in another post on social media on Thursday reiterated that he would continue to speak in the interest of Himachal and raise his voice wherever the state’s interests were compromised.

“I am sitting in this office because of the people of Himachal and their blessings. My first responsibility is towards the people of Himachal Pradesh. Raising the voice for the interests of Himachal is our duty and our responsibility, and we will continue to do it consistently,” wrote Singh, while adding that he stood stands firm by his statement and rejected allegations that it was directed against officers from other states.

He also said that he would take up the matter with the chief minister and, if needed, with the Congress high command. “As far as respect is concerned, I respect all organisations. I have said this earlier as well that Himachal is part of the Indian Union and functions within the constitutional framework. So many officers from other states come and serve in Himachal, and we respect them. 99% of them are doing very good work,” he said.

“As far as my colleagues are concerned, I respect everyone. All ministers are senior colleagues. I respect them; they are senior to me in age and experience. Everyone has their own way of thinking. I will continue to raise the voice of Himachal Pradesh on every platform and take it to a logical conclusion,” he said.

Reacting to the IPS Association’s demand that they should not be given the posting with the minister, Vikramaditya said, “I would say they are misinformed. In Himachal, no minister is provided IPS security. Till date, in the history of Himachal, no such arrangement has existed. I do not know from where they have gathered this information. Still, I respect them.”

Singh said the issue would be taken up on the appropriate platform. “I will raise this matter at the right forum. Everyone knows what the real situation is,” he said.