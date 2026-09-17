SAD leader booked for rape, resigns from party posts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla has been booked in a rape case. Though Chawla has announced his resignation from the SGPC membership and all party posts, he termed the FIR false and alleged that he was being targeted as part of a conspiracy to malign his character. He denied the allegations against him. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla has been booked in a rape case. (Representational image)

“I reject the allegations levelled against me,” he said, adding that he was resigning on moral grounds from the SGPC membership and all posts in the SAD.

Chawla said he would not serve in any position until he was cleared of the charges. “I will resume service only after I am cleared of the allegations,” he said.

He said he had led a life marked by struggle and had always tried to discharge the responsibilities entrusted to him by the SGPC with dedication. He claimed that the allegations against him had no basis and said he would soon bring the “real facts” of the matter before the public. Chawla said he had sent his resignation to the SGPC president.

A police officer confirmed that a rape case had been registered against Chawla, however, the police refused to share details of the FIR.