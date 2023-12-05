SAD leaders stopped from meeting Rajoana: SGPC chief slams ‘autocratic attitude’ of govt

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami stopping Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha from meeting Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, who is facing the death sentence, points towards “autocratic attitude” of the Punjab government. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT file)

In a statement issued here, Rajoana has been in jail for the past 27 years and is forced to go on a hunger strike due to the “stubborn attitude” of the government. “Instead of helping improve the situation, obstacles are being created before the Sikh community by the Bhagwant Mann-led government,” he said.

The SGPC president said, “The state government is working against the community’s concern towards Rajoana. Accordingly, on the orders of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal were not allowed to meet Rajoana.”

Meanwhile, he wrote a letter to Rajoana, to appeal to him to withdraw his decision to start a hunger strike from December 5.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh also condemned the incident and termed it as a violation of human rights.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has submitted a report to the highest Sikh temporal seat on the measures being taken by it to ensure the commutation of Rajoana’s sentence, mercy petition for which was filed by the SGPC in 2012.

In the report, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the gurdwara body has sought an appointment from President of India Droupadi Murmu and Union home minister Amit Shah for a meeting to raise the issue of the Sikh prisoners and Rajoana.