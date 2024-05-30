 SAD will continue its fight to protect rights of Punjab, Sikhs: Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SAD will continue its fight to protect rights of Punjab, Sikhs: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 30, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Addressing three election rallies in Mansa district, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said his party would neither stand with the BJP-led National Democratic Front nor the INDIA bloc.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday once again reiterated that the party will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) in the interests of Punjab and panth.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other leaders during a rally in Sardulgarh on Thursday. (HT photo)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other leaders during a rally in Sardulgarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Addressing three election rallies in Mansa district, a constituent of Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Sukhbir, on the last day of campaigning, said he wanted to give a clear message to all that the SAD is a custodian of the Sikh community and it will fight to protect the rights of Punjab.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“SAD will neither stand with the NDA nor the INDIA bloc. We will stand with Punjab. We will raise your voice in Parliament and ensure all pending issues of Punjab including safeguarding our river waters and ensuring Chandigarh is transferred to Punjab are taken up for resolution,” he said while addressing a party event at Sardulgarh.

He appealed for votes to protect the autonomy of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and said that in the last few years, the Delhi-centric political powers have been trying to destabilise Sikh institutions.

“The RSS and the BJP are making systematic attempts, and they are conspiring to take over the management of the shrine managements. RSS has managed to control gurdwara panels in Haryana, Delhi and Patna and now the saffron organisation is eyeing to capture SGPC. Now there is a need for the panth to stay united and fight back to desist any effort by the RSS to capture the SGPC,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SAD will continue its fight to protect rights of Punjab, Sikhs: Sukhbir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On