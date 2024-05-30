SAD will continue its fight to protect rights of Punjab, Sikhs: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday once again reiterated that the party will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) in the interests of Punjab and panth. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal and other leaders during a rally in Sardulgarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Addressing three election rallies in Mansa district, a constituent of Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Sukhbir, on the last day of campaigning, said he wanted to give a clear message to all that the SAD is a custodian of the Sikh community and it will fight to protect the rights of Punjab.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“SAD will neither stand with the NDA nor the INDIA bloc. We will stand with Punjab. We will raise your voice in Parliament and ensure all pending issues of Punjab including safeguarding our river waters and ensuring Chandigarh is transferred to Punjab are taken up for resolution,” he said while addressing a party event at Sardulgarh.

He appealed for votes to protect the autonomy of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and said that in the last few years, the Delhi-centric political powers have been trying to destabilise Sikh institutions.

“The RSS and the BJP are making systematic attempts, and they are conspiring to take over the management of the shrine managements. RSS has managed to control gurdwara panels in Haryana, Delhi and Patna and now the saffron organisation is eyeing to capture SGPC. Now there is a need for the panth to stay united and fight back to desist any effort by the RSS to capture the SGPC,” he added.