SAD will ensure Punjab’s rights are not trampled by Centre, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said if voted to power, his party will ensure that the rights of Punjab are not trampled by the Centre.

Addressing a series of gatherings and meetings in favour of SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon at Gill, Atam Nagar, West, and East assembly constituencies, Sukhbir said that the Akali Dal being a regional party will be the voice of people of the state and ensure all-round development.

He slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state for ignoring Punjab’s interest. “Both the Congress and AAP have failed Punjabis. Vote for the SAD to put Punjab back on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

Slamming the Congress and AAP, Sukhbir said: “These party failed you when it ruled the state. Congress did not waive off your loans as promised nor have the jobs it promised. While AAP failed to deliver on its multiple promises, including ₹1,000 to every woman. AAP exacerbated the drug problem in the state and neglected the welfare of its citizens.”

He alleged that little has been done for Ludhiana during the AAP government rule in the state. He urged the people to decide and vote for Akali Dal, a party which will give you an honest representation in the Parliament and stand with the people.

“Ensure Akali Dal’s victory on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state so that Punjab’s voice can be raised strongly in the Parliament,” Sukhbir said.