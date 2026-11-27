Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off an electric hop-on hop-off bus service in Panchkula on Friday to provide affordable and eco-friendly transport to devotees and tourists visiting religious and tourist destinations in the region. The buses will be flagged off from Sanskrit Gurukul, located within the Mansa Devi Temple complex. (HT File) more

The buses will be flagged off from Sanskrit Gurukul, located within the Mansa Devi Temple complex.

Sukhdev Singh, general manager, Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, said that two electric buses would operate on a 28-29 km route, connecting Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Mandir, Chandimandir, Pinjore Gardens and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

Passengers will be able to travel throughout the day for a fare of ₹110 per person. Each bus will complete six round trips daily, ensuring connectivity between the destinations.

Singh said the bus schedule had been planned in accordance with the aarti timings at Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Mandir and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, allowing devotees to visit the shrines and attend the religious ceremonies conveniently.

He added that the initiative would promote electric mobility while improving public transport connectivity to important religious and tourist destinations in and around Panchkula. The service is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists and local residents by offering an affordable and convenient travel option.