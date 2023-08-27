News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds or CM should seek his resignation: Hooda

Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds or CM should seek his resignation: Hooda

ByPTI, Chandigarh
Aug 27, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader Sandeep Singh should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added.

A day after Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added.

A day after Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added. (HT File Photo)
A day after Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added. (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit held a protest here demanding dismissal and arrest of Singh.

AAP leaders and workers were detained by the police. Police said there was no permission to hold the protest at the site.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda told reporters, “Why Singh is not being arrested. When a charge sheet has been filed, why police is not arresting him despite the case having been registered eight months ago under serious provisions of the law. We also demand that attempt to rape charge be added based on the allegations against him.””We are demanding his dismissal from the cabinet,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out