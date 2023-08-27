Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds or CM should seek his resignation: Hooda

A day after Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added. A day after Chandigarh Police filed a chargesheet against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in a sexual harassment case, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said the BJP leader should resign immediately on moral grounds.If he does not do so, the chief minister should seek his resignation, Hooda added. (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana unit held a protest here demanding dismissal and arrest of Singh.

AAP leaders and workers were detained by the police. Police said there was no permission to hold the protest at the site.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda told reporters, “Why Singh is not being arrested. When a charge sheet has been filed, why police is not arresting him despite the case having been registered eight months ago under serious provisions of the law. We also demand that attempt to rape charge be added based on the allegations against him.””We are demanding his dismissal from the cabinet,” he said.