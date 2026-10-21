Sangrur: Deadlock continues as protesters seek ₹50L aid

The protest by an action committee seeking justice for eight MGNREGA workers who were killed on October 18 when a speeding car hit them along the Jakhal-Lehra road near Alisher village in Sangrur district entered its second day on Tuesday. Bikker Singh, president of the action committee, said that the officials assured them that their demands are being considered. (HT)

Deputy inspector general of police, Patiala range, Kuldeep Chahal, Sangrur deputy commissioner Punamdeep Kaur and senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal met the protesters on Tuesday but failed to break the deadlock.

The protesters are demanding five-marla plots for the families of the deceased, free education for their children, a waiver for outstanding loans, and ₹50 lakh compensation for each family. Eight workers, including six women, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a car ran them over.

Bikker Singh, president of the action committee, said that the officials assured them that their demands are being considered.

“The officials told us they could offer assistance up to ₹10 lakh only and that a case for a government job had been sent,” he said.

DC Punamdeep Kaur confirmed that negotiations with the protesters were ongoing. “We are hopeful that everything will be sorted out within a day or two. The demands can be considered only under the rules. The government is trying to help in every possible way. For an increase in the compensation for the deceased, the administration has already moved a case with the CM relief fund,” she said.

The incident took place near Alisher village, where a group of more than 20 workers enrolled under Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (earlier called MGNREGA) were engaged in work. Some of them were sitting along the road when a speeding car mowed them down, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet Magnum car, identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Raidhrana village, was arrested hours after the incident.

An FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.