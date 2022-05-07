Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by Dr Mona Chopra, a practising doctor and a volunteer from Isha foundation.
Chopra spoke about regeneration of soil using different methods, and the importance of preservation and highlighted the slogan ‘each one, reach one’ to spread awareness.
Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil.
The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma. The session was attended by around 100 participants in total.
-
Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
-
HC strikes down NOC clause for registration of fragmented land
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has read down a rule which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration of sale deeds for lands of certain sizes. The High Court has ruled that the registering authority will not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w. Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908.
-
PMPML to provide Wi-Fi service on buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has decided provide Wi-Fi service on buses. The board of directors' meet was also attended by Pune Municipal Corporation civic chief Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation counterpart Rajesh Patil. PMPML is also planning to add electric boards in buses to attract advertisements. “Some buses have electric boards and we plan to cover our entire fleet as part of generating revenue,” joint managing director, Chetana Kerure, PMPML said.
-
Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments. A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. The two owe ₹2,01,044 to the company.
-
One held for spate of 9 armed robberies in 2 days in Pune
One man was arrested by Pune police on Saturday while one other is on the run after they were found involved in nine armed robberies in two days in parts of the city. The one on the run was identified only as Ashish alias Guddu, a resident of New Mhada area in Ramtekdi, Pune. The two bike-borne men had committed nine robberies in parts of the city within two days - Thursday and Friday.
