Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education

Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by Dr Mona Chopra, a practising doctor and a volunteer from Isha foundation.

Chopra spoke about regeneration of soil using different methods, and the importance of preservation and highlighted the slogan ‘each one, reach one’ to spread awareness.

Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil.

The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma. The session was attended by around 100 participants in total.