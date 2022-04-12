School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike

Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools’ Association (MPUSA), which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.

“The arrest seems to have been made to appease protesting parents and under political pressure, without proper investigation and evidence. Nowhere in the preliminary investigation did it indicate that the school management was in any way responsible for the incident,” said Mitul Dikshit, president, MPUSA, while addressing media persons at Chandigarh Press Club.

“ We want to bring to the fore a trend of witch hunts being adopted by administrations and police against school management, principals and staff, particularly of private schools. This is being done without verification of facts and proper investigation,” said Sanjay Kumar, vice-president, MPUSA.

Tuffman Kasauli hills half marathon on April 24

The third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon will be held on April 24. Runners from across the country will be participating in one of India’s toughest hill runs, which will feature timed half marathon (21.1 km), timed 10 km and non-timed fun runs of 5 kms and 3 kms.

PU V-C releases book on pandemics in history

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday released a book “Pandemics in History And Other Narratives” by Amneet Gill, who teaches history at the department of evening studies, multi-disciplinary research centre, PU. This is the fourth book by Gill and she has to her credit 15 research papers.

National Maritime Day observed

The Merchant Navy Officers Association (MNOA) Chandigarh celebrated the 59th National Maritime Day at Chandigarh Golf Club. Captain TS Bhatia, president of MNOA, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian seafarers who operate around the clock to guarantee that important supplies are transported without interruption.

PU prof to represent ICCR’s Chair of Hindi at Italy

Gurmeet Singh, associate professor and former chairperson, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations’ (ICCR’s) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L’Orientale, Italy. He will be joining the assignment next week and be the first visiting professor of Hindi at the University in Naples.

Punjab FC logs 3rd straight win

RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its third successive win in the I-League 2021-22 after an excellent performance against table-toppers Mohammedan SC at the Naihati Stadium in West Bengal on Sunday. Two goals from Kurtis Guthrie and one from substitute Rupert Nongrum led the team to victory.

Residents seek end to unearned increase

A delegation of Voice of Housing Societies, which represents some societies from Sectors 48 to 51, met UT finance secretary Vijay N Zade on Monday. The members discussed the financial burden put on the residents in the name of unearned increase while selling their dwelling units. They demanded that unearned increase is fixed at ₹40,000. similar to Delhi.

PU teachers seek benefits of central service conditions

After recently writing to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking that benefits of central service conditions be extended to teachers of Panjab University (PU) as well, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has requested vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to follow up the matter.

Students protest outside V-C’s office

Students of Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER) Panjab University (PU) led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) held a protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar against the alleged neglect of the institute. They said that ISSER department does not have any faculty of its own.