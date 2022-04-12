School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools’ Association (MPUSA), which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
“The arrest seems to have been made to appease protesting parents and under political pressure, without proper investigation and evidence. Nowhere in the preliminary investigation did it indicate that the school management was in any way responsible for the incident,” said Mitul Dikshit, president, MPUSA, while addressing media persons at Chandigarh Press Club.
“ We want to bring to the fore a trend of witch hunts being adopted by administrations and police against school management, principals and staff, particularly of private schools. This is being done without verification of facts and proper investigation,” said Sanjay Kumar, vice-president, MPUSA.
Tuffman Kasauli hills half marathon on April 24
The third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon will be held on April 24. Runners from across the country will be participating in one of India’s toughest hill runs, which will feature timed half marathon (21.1 km), timed 10 km and non-timed fun runs of 5 kms and 3 kms.
PU V-C releases book on pandemics in history
Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Monday released a book “Pandemics in History And Other Narratives” by Amneet Gill, who teaches history at the department of evening studies, multi-disciplinary research centre, PU. This is the fourth book by Gill and she has to her credit 15 research papers.
National Maritime Day observed
The Merchant Navy Officers Association (MNOA) Chandigarh celebrated the 59th National Maritime Day at Chandigarh Golf Club. Captain TS Bhatia, president of MNOA, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian seafarers who operate around the clock to guarantee that important supplies are transported without interruption.
PU prof to represent ICCR’s Chair of Hindi at Italy
Gurmeet Singh, associate professor and former chairperson, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations’ (ICCR’s) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L’Orientale, Italy. He will be joining the assignment next week and be the first visiting professor of Hindi at the University in Naples.
Punjab FC logs 3rd straight win
RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its third successive win in the I-League 2021-22 after an excellent performance against table-toppers Mohammedan SC at the Naihati Stadium in West Bengal on Sunday. Two goals from Kurtis Guthrie and one from substitute Rupert Nongrum led the team to victory.
Residents seek end to unearned increase
A delegation of Voice of Housing Societies, which represents some societies from Sectors 48 to 51, met UT finance secretary Vijay N Zade on Monday. The members discussed the financial burden put on the residents in the name of unearned increase while selling their dwelling units. They demanded that unearned increase is fixed at ₹40,000. similar to Delhi.
PU teachers seek benefits of central service conditions
After recently writing to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking that benefits of central service conditions be extended to teachers of Panjab University (PU) as well, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has requested vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to follow up the matter.
Students protest outside V-C’s office
Students of Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER) Panjab University (PU) led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) held a protest outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar against the alleged neglect of the institute. They said that ISSER department does not have any faculty of its own.
Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and a native of Bihar, Rohit Kumar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
Man falls into open sewer in Faridabad, dies
A 24-year-old resident of Lakadpur, Faridabad, died after allegedly falling into an open sewer on Saturday night, police said Monday. Police identified Harish as one Harish Verma alias Honey who worked at a private bank. They said the incident took place around 9pm when Harish and two of his friends were returning in their car after dropping off a friend. Dhyan Singh, Harish's father alleged negligence on part of the civic authorities.
