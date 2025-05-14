Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Schools reopen in five border districts of Punjab after six days

ByPress Trust of India
May 14, 2025 12:19 PM IST

Educational institutions were closed in districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka and Ferozepur in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan last week.

Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan reopened on Wednesday, six days after they were ordered to be closed in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Students are all smiles as they arrive to attend school in Amritsar on Wednesday. The district administration said schools would remain open from 10.30am to 2.30pm. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Students are all smiles as they arrive to attend school in Amritsar on Wednesday. The district administration said schools would remain open from 10.30am to 2.30pm. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared. While schools in most districts reopened on Monday, they remained shut in the six border districts.

Punjab shares a 553km border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

While schools in Gurdaspur reopened on Tuesday, those in the other five border districts followed suit on Wednesday.

“We are reopening school today as per the government guidelines,” said a teacher at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, at Attari in Amritsar.

The Amritsar district administration on Tuesday said schools would remain open from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

In Pathankot, a teacher said student attendance was at 80% on the first day after reopening of schools. “We appeal to all parents to send their children to school,” said the teacher.

The situation remained normal in border areas of Punjab with markets teeming with people and schools reopening.

India and Pakistan reached an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Schools reopen in five border districts of Punjab after six days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On