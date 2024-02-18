Security breach in Dibrugarh jail: Spy camera, smartphone recovered in Amritpal’s cell

In a major security breach, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at high-security Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, where separatist leader and “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh and his associates are currently lodged. Electronic gadgets allegedly recovered from the cells of National Security Act (NSA) detenues at Dibrugarh Central Jail, in Dibrugarh on Saturday. (PTI)

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh took to X platform to confirm the development. He said a search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, and several other things, from the NSA cell.

He said on Saturday that they received a tip-off that unauthorised activities were noticed inside the NSA cell, where the separatist leader and his nine associates were kept, on Saturday morning and immediate action was taken. He further said all recovered items were lawfully seized by the jail staff and the source of these items is currently under investigation.

Upon receiving information about these activities, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block. The jail has a multi-tier security system, including 24-hour three-tier security, CCTV cameras, and coordination between the state and Centre.

“Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence,” the DGP added.

Dibrugarh central jail is considered the most secure prison in the state and one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It was constructed in 1859-60 by the British on 15.54 acres of land. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons, according to news agency PTI.

The jail has a cell where prisoners booked under the NSA are being lodged. In April last year, separatist Amritpal Singh was lodged along with his several associates in this jail after he was arrested from Punjab’s Moga district after several weeks of manhunt.

The radical Sikh preacher and his nine associates, including his uncle, were arrested under the NSA. They were brought to Assam jail and strict security arrangements were made here. Later, his family members and lawyers were allowed to meet him. As per sources, Amritpal Singh is being kept in a single cell while his associates are in other cells. The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police for over a month, when the police launched a crackdown against the leader and his followers.

(With inputs from PTI)