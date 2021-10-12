Security forces eliminate TRF militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

J&K Police on Monday claimed to have eliminated one of the TRF militants who was responsible for the killing of a taxi union president in Hajin Bandipora district.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar had gone underground soon after the killing Mohammad Shafi Lone last week.

The police had arrested four persons after the killing of Lone.

A joint operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF at Gund Jahangir village on Monday morning in which Dar was killed, the police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Dar was affiliated with LeT (TRF). “He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund,” he added.

On Sunday, the police had said that they have unveiled the conspiracy behind Shahgund killing and arrested four militant associates who were involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a Lone.

A police spokesperson said a special team of Bandipora police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after a thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted by arresting four persons associated of LeT (TRF).

He had said that one of the terrorists involved in the killing was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru, who was absconding. The police said that during the course of investigation, it came to the fore that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

Earlier, a militant was killed by the security forces in Verinag of Anantnag. The gunbattle started around 2.30am, according to a tweet from Kashmri Zone Police.

A policeman was also injured in the Anantnag encounter.

On Friday, an encounter had broken out between militants and security forces during a chance encounter at Natipora in which one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in firing.

The Valley has witnessed a series of civilian killings this month, due to which there is high security in the entire region. The security forces have already detained at least 500 people as a part of their investigation. Suspected members of banned outfits and organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami have been interrogated to establish their roles in the murders.

Seven people, including three from minority communities, have been killed in the Union Territory since October 3. Among them were two teachers — Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand. Before them, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a 68-year-old chemist, street vendor Virender Paswan from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, and Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of a local taxi union, were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora districts.

Another encounter underway in Shopian

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway at Imam Sahib Shopian. Officials said that militants are trapped in a house. The exchange of fire has started after militants rejected to surrender