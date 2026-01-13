Sehat Bima Yojana’s rollout on January 22, says Punjab health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh on Monday announced that the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana would be formally launched across the state on January 22. Under the scheme, every family in Punjab would be entitled to cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year. Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh

Addressing a review meeting with the Mohali district administration and the health department regarding the registration process, the minister informed that registration for the scheme would commence from Tuesday at eight places in Mohali. Residents with Punjab Aadhaar and voter cards would be eligible for the benefit, he added.

Singh further said that around 650 private health facilities and all medical colleges and universities of the state have already been empanelled under the scheme to ensure wide accessibility of quality healthcare services. He added that existing Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima beneficiaries will also be provided an additional health cover of ₹5 lakh.

He said Mohali district administration has identified 274 registration sites, including common service centres (CSCs), community health centres (CHCs), sub-divisional hospitals and the district hospital. He informed that registration would start on Tuesday at eight identified locations in Gharuan and Derabassi health blocks, following which it will be expanded across all designated sites.