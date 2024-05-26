 Sensing defeat, Modi promoting communalism, says Congress’ Jairam Ramesh - Hindustan Times
Sensing defeat, Modi promoting communalism, says Congress’ Jairam Ramesh

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
May 26, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said that the Modi government is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to target opposition leaders.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting communalism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

“People have given their mandate in favour of the INDIA bloc and BJP has realised that. Their frustration is reflected in the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has started promoting communalism. Modi is talking about ‘Manglasutra’, ‘Hindu-Muslim’ after he realised that he is going to lose,” Ramesh said while addressing a press conference here.

He added that the Modi government is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI to target opposition leaders.

Ramesh asserted that Congress’ pre-poll alliance for LS are temporary and the grand old party will contest assembly elections in all the states solo. “Congress will contest assembly elections with full strength against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal,” he said.

Ramesh emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to societal concerns through five core guarantees, which focus on women, youth, farmers, labourers, and equitable distribution of resources.

Responding to a query, Ramesh said the ‘Operation Bluestar’ issue is no longer relevant in Punjab. “Had it been an issue, the Congress party wouldn’t have successfully won multiple assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state,” he said.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Chandigarh
