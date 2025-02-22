SGPC executive committee asks Dhami to reconsider his resignation

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee asked Harjinder Singh Dhami to reconsider his decision to resign from the post of president and continue his services. Sameer Sehgal/HTSGPC general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, was called to decide on the resignation tendered by Dhami as president on February 17 after Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the sacking of Giani Harpreet Singh as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib by the SGPC.

“Harjinder Singh Dhami has led the SGPC in difficult circumstances very well. Under his leadership, the organisation achieved new milestones of success. His services are highly appreciated. Keeping in view his services, after a long discussion, it is felt that the reasons for which Dhami resigned from the top post, taking moral responsibility, is a matter of administrative rights. The SGPC executive committee has the right to make any decision about the SGPC employees including Singh Sahiban (jathedars of Takhts and granthis of Sri Harmandar Sahib) after conducting an inquiry about their services. The decision of removing Giani Harpreet Singh was taken by the entire executive committee, not only by the president”, said chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan, while reading out the resolution passed during the meeting.

Manan added: “So, the decision on the resignation is kept pending and Harjinder Singh Dhami is urged to reconsider his decision.”

Manan further said a delegation comprising junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, executive member Harjinder Kaur, executive member Surjit Singh Tugalwala, executive member Baldev Singh Qayampuri, executive member Sukh Harpreet Singh Rode and other members will meet Dhami.

“All the decisions have been taken by the SGPC as per Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925”, he added.

Manan also lashed out at Giani Harpreet Singh for criticising the SGPC in his speeches, while Virk read out the gist of the report of the probe conducted by the gurdwara body against him.

After the meeting, the office-bearers and other executive committee members also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

“We met him to clarify that the decision of sacking Giani Harpreet Singh based on the probe report was taken as per rules and it falls under the jurisdiction of the SGPC executive committee,” Manan said.

When asked about Jathedar’s media statement opposing the probe against Giani Harpreet Singh and his social media post condemning his sacking, Manan refused to validate both statements.

“We have not got any authorised communique from the jathedar,” he said

Pertinently, two members of the opposition in the executive committee demanded that Dhami’s resignation should be rejected.

“If Dhami Saab quits in present circumstances, no other person in the executive committee seems to have the potential to perform better than him. It does not mean that we agree with all the decisions taken by Dhami. But at present, his exit is not good for the organisation or panth,” said Jaswant Singh Purain.

Purain, however, said: “The executive committee should either approve the resignation or reject it, rather than keeping it pending. We also ask SGPC to find out the moral grounds on which he (Dhami) resigned and find a solution to the issue accordingly”.

While resigning from the top post, Dhami read out the last line of the social media post by Giani Raghbir Singh that said: “Once again, I want to say from my heart that terminating the services of Giani Harpreet Singh is an extremely condemnable and unfortunate act which has harmed the independent existence of the Takht Sahibs.”

Dhami, in his statement, said: “After this statement of the Singh Sahiban (Giani Raghbir Singh), I take moral responsibility for the decision and resign from the top post of the gurdwara body. Besides, I also appeal to the Singh Sahib to remove me from my role as head of the seven-member committee.”

Dhami’s resignation is seen as a setback for Sukhbir Singh Badal camp. It is alleged that the SAD leaders, loyal to Sukhbir, pressurised the SGPC executive committee to remove Giani Harpreet Singh for his role in the December 2 decree of the Sikh clergy. Giani Harpreet has also alleged that the Badals were behind the decision.

The December 2 decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat not only awarded tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir and other SAD leaders for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007-17 but also directed the SAD working committee to accept Sukhbir’s resignation as SAD president.

The Takht also constituted the seven-member committee, comprising members from both the Sukhbir and rebel camps, to initiate a recruitment drive and elect new office-bearers in six months.