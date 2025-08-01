Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
SGPC flags distortion of Sikh history, Gurbani by AI tools

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:38 am IST

The SGPC has written to ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok, Gemini AI, Meta, Google, VEO 3, Descript, Runway ML, Pictory, Magisto, InVideo, DALL·E 2, MidJourney and DeepAI, among others.

Taking serious note of complaints regarding alleged dissemination of misinformation related to Gurbani, Sikh history and principles through Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has approached multiple AI platforms with objections.

The SGPC had received numerous objections in this regard and had formally asked the AI platforms via e-mail to take immediate corrective measures.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in this era of technology, distorted depictions of Sikh Gurus and historical narratives through AI-generated content, especially altered images, had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

He emphasised that the Guru Granth Sahib was the supreme authority for Sikhs, and no tampering of its sacred verses was permissible. However, certain AI applications were presenting distorted versions of Gurbani, which amounted to disrespect and sacrilege.

Dhami also appealed to the Sikh community to avoid relying on such apps for spiritual learning, and instead consult authentic historical sources for accurate knowledge about Sikh history and traditions.

The SGPC president has also appealed to home minister Amit Shah, asking the government to take official cognisance of this sensitive matter and frame a concrete policy to curb such practices.

