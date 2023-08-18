Ludhiana: Bihar man booked for raping daughter

In a shocking incident, the city police have booked a Bihar resident for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter over a prolonged period of time and forcing her to take contraceptive pills to prevent pregnancy. The victim revealed in her complaint that her father, who is a labourer, had subjected her to prolonged sexual exploitation. (iStock)

The victim escaped from his home in Bihar with her male friend in July came to Ludhiana. The duo has been residing in Haibowal and the girl filed a police complaint here on Thursday.

The victim revealed in her complaint that her father, who is a labourer, had subjected her to prolonged sexual exploitation. She said that to ensure she did not conceive, the accused forced her to take contraceptive pills. When the victim confided in her mother, she objected to his actions. However, her father assaulted her mother and threatened to kill her.

The victim said that she fled from the family home in July with her friend. Having found temporary refuge here, the victim said that she decided to take legal action against her father.

On Thursday, she approached the city police and lodged a formal complaint.

ASI Gurmel Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that a Zero FIR under section 376 of the IPC has been registered based on the victim’s statement. He said that the case will subsequently be transferred to the Bihar Police for further investigation.

Unsafe at home

On July 14, a two-month-old infant was hospitalised in a serious condition after her paternal relative allegedly raped her at a village 30km from Ludhiana.

On June 30, The Jamalpur police arrested a 47-year-old labourer for allegedly raping his 11-year-old niece for one month. The girl was living with her grandmother as her father was lodged in jail following a case of assault, while her mother had died a couple of years ago.

On May 29, an auto mechanic was arrested for allegedly molesting his minor daughter. The victim alleged that her father was molesting her and her elder sister for a long time, but they did not file a complaint citing social harassment.

On May 17, a factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for six months.

On April 23, a 32-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her. The victim went back to her biological father in Fatehgarh Sahib and filed a complaint with the police. The Fatehgarh Sahib police had lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and transferred the matter to Ludhiana police for further action.

On April 16, a Nepalese fast food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri.

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

