Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Shot fired amid brawl in Mohali’s Lakhnaur village

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2025 10:28 AM IST

No injuries were reported and authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the individuals involved; Mohali police are examining CCTV footage to trace the accused

A youth shot at another youth amid a heated altercation in Mohali’s Lakhnaur village around 5 pm on Sunday.

The firing was captured in a CCTV camera. The shot missed its target and hit a wall. (HT Photo)
The firing was captured in a CCTV camera. The shot missed its target and hit a wall. (HT Photo)

CCTV footage showed a scooterist looking back, noticing two youths walking behind him, one of whom was visibly carrying a firearm. One of them got into a heated argument with the other two, when the armed man fired a bullet, which missed and hit the wall of a mobile shop.

In retaliation, the youth, who was the target of the shot, picked up a brick and hurled it towards the armed man, who escaped with the scooterist.

“I was just sitting near the shop when the gun went off. The bullet hit a wall near me,” said an eyewitness, shaken by the incident. “They looked like locals, but I’ve never seen them before,” he added.

No injuries were reported and authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the individuals involved. Police are examining CCTV footage and taking eyewitness accounts as part of their investigation before lodging an FIR.

