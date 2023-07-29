Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIA conducts searches in narco-terror smuggling case in Jammu’s Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 29, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir SIA officials said the searches were conducted in a case pertaining to narco smuggler Rafiq Lala, who was arrested in March this year

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday conducted searches at five locations in the Poonch district, including Mandi, in a case pertaining to narco-terror smuggling, said officials.

Officials said the searches were conducted in a case pertaining to narco smuggler Rafiq Lala, who was arrested in March this year. A resident of Danna Doyiyan, Lala was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

“We are probing his possible links across the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK with Pakistani agencies and narco-smugglers,” they added.

On March 3, police had recovered seven kg heroin, over 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition from Lala’s house. He was also in touch with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers before his arrest in March this year.

