Sikh clergy to take up allegations of SAD defying religious decree on January 28

Amid objections to the alleged non-compliance of the December 2 hukamnama (Sikh decree) in totality by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Thursday called a crucial meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) on January 28. On December 2, the Sikh clergy, led by the Akal Takht jathedar, had pronounced ‘tankhah (religious punishment)’ on SAD leaders, including former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, for mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007-17. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file)

A spokesperson said that Panthic issues, including the allegations against the SAD, would be taken up at the meeting that would start at 11am on Tuesday.

On the complaint of rebel Akali leaders, the clergy had directed the SAD working committee to accept Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation as party chief in three days, besides forming a panel to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months.

The SAD leaders completed the religious penance in time but the compliance of the political part of the decree was delayed.

Last month, the Sikh clergy had said, “The SAD leadership has lost moral right to give political patronage to the Sikh Panth because of their sins. So, a panel comprising SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh Umaidpuri and Satwant Kaur, the daughter of Shaheed Bhai Amrik Singh, is constituted to initiate recruitment in the party and elect the president and other office-bearers in six months.”

“The working committee of the party is directed to accept resignations of all leaders, including Sukhbir, in three days,” the clergy had added, asking the Sukhbir camp and the rebel group to bury the hatchet.

Instead of three days, the party leadership first sought 20 days for implementing the directive. However, it lingered on to January 10 when the SAD working committee accepted Sukhbir’s resignation.

Cheema cites legal trouble, derecognition

SAD leaders said that they could not implement the directive on the seven-member committee. Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it could lead to legal trouble and the SAD might be derecognised by the Election Commission.

Despite Giani Raghbir Singh making it clear that the seven-member committee constituted by Takht still stood, the SAD initiated a self-styled recruitment drive on January 20 by constituting its own seven-member committee in which Wadala, convener of now dissolved Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, and Satwant Kaur were not included. Thus, rebel leaders were not accommodated by the party, which is also being termed as defiance of the decree.

Ayali, Umaidpur and Jhudan expressed their dissent over the SAD’s move and expressed faith in the Takht’s decree, while asking for its total implementation. Dhami, who was convener of the Takht panel, is also silent on this row.

While rebel leaders and Sikh organisations accused the SAD of defiance, Wadala and Dhami met the jathedar on January 10 to discuss the issue.

On Wednesday, a group of dissenting SGPC members approached the Takht and handed over a memorandum, citing remarks by Sukhbir Singh Badal about the confession before it on December 2. “After admitting to sins before the Akal Takht, Badal is now saying that he did not commit any such offence. This is dangerous. It means that he misled Akal Takht Sahib and mocked the highest Sikh temporal seat. He should be summoned and held answerable,” it read.

Giani Harpreet Singh to stay away

Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who played a key role in the issuance of the December 2 decree, will not be present in the Sikh clergy meeting on Tuesday.

His services were suspended by the SGPC executive committee till the probe into charges against him is completed. Giani Harpreet alleged that SAD leaders were behind the complaint against him.