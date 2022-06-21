Sippy murder case: Kalyani questioned in front of forensic psychologist

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has sought the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad to decode Kalyani Singh, 36, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu.

Kalyani, who is the daughter of acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Sabina Singh, is currently in CBI’s custody and will be produced before the court on Tuesday after a two-day remand. CBI officials have been stating that Kalyani has been largely “non-responsive” during the probe and so she was questioned in front of the forensic psychologist.

A forensic psychologist practices psychology within the criminal justice system. Though this is an integral part of the criminal investigation and prison systems in western countries, in India, forensic psychology is still a new and an emerging field. Forensic psychology was also used in the infamous Aarushi murder case.

Kalyani taken to Sidhu’s office

The CBI had taken Kalyani to the office of Sippy’s law firm in Mohali. Sukhmanpreet, 35, ran a law firm – M/s Sippy Sidhu LLB – in Mohali, and as per the allegations, Kalyani had even visited his office where the two had an argument. The family has alleged that Kalyani had been calling Sippy to meet her multiple times since September 18, hours after he had returned from Canada. She had even gone to his office, where they had an argument, as per the staff.

Sources also said that CBI recreated the crime scene at the Sector 27 park, where unidentified persons, allegedly along with Kalyani, shot him multiple times on September 20, 2015.

Case so far

Kalyani, was arrested on June 15, after she was found “evasive and deceptive”, along with evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where Sippy was murdered. CBI had told the court after her arrest that they had found documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani and Sippy were close and their romantic relationship had turned sour. CBI had informed the court that they had procured CCTV footage showing Kalyani and an unidentified person escaping the park after Sippy was shot multiple times.

Since his murder, Sippy’s family had been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the crime, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

