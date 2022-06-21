Sippy murder case: Kalyani questioned in front of forensic psychologist
The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has sought the help of a forensic psychologist from Hyderabad to decode Kalyani Singh, 36, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu.
Kalyani, who is the daughter of acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Sabina Singh, is currently in CBI’s custody and will be produced before the court on Tuesday after a two-day remand. CBI officials have been stating that Kalyani has been largely “non-responsive” during the probe and so she was questioned in front of the forensic psychologist.
A forensic psychologist practices psychology within the criminal justice system. Though this is an integral part of the criminal investigation and prison systems in western countries, in India, forensic psychology is still a new and an emerging field. Forensic psychology was also used in the infamous Aarushi murder case.
Kalyani taken to Sidhu’s office
The CBI had taken Kalyani to the office of Sippy’s law firm in Mohali. Sukhmanpreet, 35, ran a law firm – M/s Sippy Sidhu LLB – in Mohali, and as per the allegations, Kalyani had even visited his office where the two had an argument. The family has alleged that Kalyani had been calling Sippy to meet her multiple times since September 18, hours after he had returned from Canada. She had even gone to his office, where they had an argument, as per the staff.
Sources also said that CBI recreated the crime scene at the Sector 27 park, where unidentified persons, allegedly along with Kalyani, shot him multiple times on September 20, 2015.
Case so far
Kalyani, was arrested on June 15, after she was found “evasive and deceptive”, along with evidence of her presence at the Sector-27 park where Sippy was murdered. CBI had told the court after her arrest that they had found documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani and Sippy were close and their romantic relationship had turned sour. CBI had informed the court that they had procured CCTV footage showing Kalyani and an unidentified person escaping the park after Sippy was shot multiple times.
Since his murder, Sippy’s family had been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the crime, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics