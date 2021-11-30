Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six killed in car collision in Haryana’s Kaithal
Six killed in car collision in Haryana’s Kaithal

Six people were killed and four injured when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district on Tuesday morning
Six people were killed when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district of Haryana on Tuesday. (Representative photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Six people were killed and four injured when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district on Tuesday morning.

Police said four of the dead belonged to Satrod Khas village of Hisar district and the couple that died in the accident belonged to Safidon in Jind district.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal soon after the accident at 7am.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to initial reports, both families were going to attend weddings in Pundri and Kurukshetra.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said that the first information report (FIR) will be registered after recording the statements of the injured and their relatives.

