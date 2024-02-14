SKM writes to PM, slams action on farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Chandigarh: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm bodies, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding minimum support price (MSP) for crops, slamming action on farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march and accusing the government of trying to “project” division among farmer organisations. Farmers gather at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala on Tuesday. (PTI)

The SKM has the support of 37 farmers’ organisations in Punjab and is not part of the ongoing protest. It includes organisations such as BKU (Rajewal), BKU (Dakaunda), Krantikari Kisan Union, BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Qadian), Kirti Kisan Union and Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the SKM urged him to immediately withdraw the forces stopping farmers to head to the national capital and resolve the farmers and workers issues through discussions. The central farmer union said they won’t allow any attack on democratic right to protest.

The SKM has also issued an appeal to all like-minded organisations to come forward to build a united issue-based struggle on common demands.

In a statement, the SKM urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 “Gramin Bharat Bandh” called by the central trade unions.

The statement comes on a day the “Delhi Chalo” agitation, spearheaded by SKM splinter group Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, faced teargas shells near Ambala and Jind as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

“Your government and that of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh led by the BJP have resorted to repressive measures on peaceful protests of farmers and unleashed lathi-charge, rubber bullets and teargas shells, injuring many and inflict an atmosphere of terror on common farmers,” the statement read.

The SKM mentioned their demands, including MSP for all crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50 (input cost of capital+50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

They also demanded free 300 units power for farming and for domestic use and for shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others.

“Your ministers have been hesitant to talk with the SKM while being more interested in talking with other platforms to project that the farmers’ movement is divided in order to escape from your constitutional responsibility of solving the problems that distress the farmers,” the SKM said.

It said the Union government’s plans of obstructing and repressing the “Dilli Chalo” agitation is regrettable. “The administration has barricaded the borders. It has suspended internet, imposed Section 144 and created an atmosphere of terror, thus treating protesters as if they are enemies of the country,” the statement read.

“As the Prime Minister of India, we urge you to show sympathy on the plight of farmers in the face of severe onslaught of the corporate intervention in agriculture actively supported by the Union budgets and departmental actions. We urge you to immediately address the demands raised by the SKM and initiate discussion in order to resolve the demands of the farmers of the country,” according to the statement.

On the February 16 industrial strike and the “Gramin Bharat Bandh”, the SKM said that mass organisations of students, youths, women and all other sections, including agricultural workers, teachers, small traders, transporters, professionals, journalists have extended solidarity and support.