Smuggler with Pak links nabbed from Tarn Taran, 5 kg heroin seized

In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar police commissionerate busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested a smuggler with Pakistan links and recovery of 5 kg heroin on Monday. The heroin recovered from the accused on Monday. (HT Photo)

This is the seventh major recovery from the Majha region in less than a month.

The accused was identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Lakha was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Ali, who had been supplying him drugs through drones.

Amritsar police commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon said their teams had got reliable inputs that Lakha had retrieved a drug consignment and was on the way to deliver it to Amritsar. Following this, police teams, under the supervision of ADCP City-2 Abhimanyu Rana, laid a trap and nabbed Lakha from Khemkaran. The two-wheeler on which he was going was also impounded.

The DGP said that the entire search and seizure process was videographed, in keeping with the provisions of the new criminal laws.

A case under Sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.