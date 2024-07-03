 Smuggler with Pak links nabbed from Tarn Taran, 5 kg heroin seized - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Smuggler with Pak links nabbed from Tarn Taran, 5 kg heroin seized

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 03, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Lakha was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler.

In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar police commissionerate busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network and arrested a smuggler with Pakistan links and recovery of 5 kg heroin on Monday.

The heroin recovered from the accused on Monday. (HT Photo)
The heroin recovered from the accused on Monday. (HT Photo)

This is the seventh major recovery from the Majha region in less than a month.

The accused was identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

ALSO READ| 3-kg heroin, 13 lakh drug money seized, 8 arrested in Amritsar

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Lakha was in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Ali, who had been supplying him drugs through drones.

Amritsar police commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon said their teams had got reliable inputs that Lakha had retrieved a drug consignment and was on the way to deliver it to Amritsar. Following this, police teams, under the supervision of ADCP City-2 Abhimanyu Rana, laid a trap and nabbed Lakha from Khemkaran. The two-wheeler on which he was going was also impounded.

The DGP said that the entire search and seizure process was videographed, in keeping with the provisions of the new criminal laws.

A case under Sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Smuggler with Pak links nabbed from Tarn Taran, 5 kg heroin seized
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On