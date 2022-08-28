Some hero worshippers are leaving Congress: GA Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday held a meeting of its core members in Srinagar after reports emerged that a number of senior Congress leaders of the union territory are camping at former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting held at senior leader Prof Saifuddin Soz’s residence was led by current Congress president Vikar Rasool, working president Raman Bhalla and former president GA Mir.

Mir addressed the media after the meeting, saying that 12 leaders convened the meeting to unitedly stand with the Congress leadership led by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Mir acknowledged that some leaders whom he called ‘Shakhs Parast ‘(hero worshippers) were leaving the party after the resignation of Azad, whom he said was now emerging as ‘A team’ of BJP.

“Today, we gathered the minimum quorum of over 12 people, the cream of Congress, and resolved unitedly that we will stand with the party’s ideology, its leadership and its secular character,” Mir said.

The J&K Congress is finding itself in disarray after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday triggered a political storm.

Eight former Congress legislators and ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have already resigned from the basic membership of the party in support of Azad. Those who have resigned are former ministers GM Saroori, RS Chib and Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Choudhary Akram, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Haji Abdul Rashid and Naresh Gupta, all former legislators.

Mir said that there is no lobby now. “There were people who had not adopted the Congress ideology, but were hero-worshippers. They will move out,” he added.

“Till now, we were calling them B team or C team, but they are coming forward as the A team. The mask is now coming off. People of J&K will now decide,” the former J&K Congress chief said.

When asked what future he sees of Azad, Mir responded, “Captain Amarinder Singh.”

Mir said that Azad dissociated with the ideology and the party, which was working on uniting India.

He said that a greater offshoot was being created in J&K.

“In J&K in the past three years, many offshoots were made and now they are preparing for making a greater offshoot. Now people will have to decide. Will they go with the ideology or concept which took away our status, brought unemployment and choked the common people here? Only time will tell,” Mir added.