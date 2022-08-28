Some hero worshippers are leaving Congress: GA Mir
Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday held a meeting of its core members in Srinagar after reports emerged that a number of senior Congress leaders of the union territory are camping at former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s headquarters in Delhi.
The meeting held at senior leader Prof Saifuddin Soz’s residence was led by current Congress president Vikar Rasool, working president Raman Bhalla and former president GA Mir.
Mir addressed the media after the meeting, saying that 12 leaders convened the meeting to unitedly stand with the Congress leadership led by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Mir acknowledged that some leaders whom he called ‘Shakhs Parast ‘(hero worshippers) were leaving the party after the resignation of Azad, whom he said was now emerging as ‘A team’ of BJP.
“Today, we gathered the minimum quorum of over 12 people, the cream of Congress, and resolved unitedly that we will stand with the party’s ideology, its leadership and its secular character,” Mir said.
The J&K Congress is finding itself in disarray after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday triggered a political storm.
Eight former Congress legislators and ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have already resigned from the basic membership of the party in support of Azad. Those who have resigned are former ministers GM Saroori, RS Chib and Jugal Kishore Sharma, and Choudhary Akram, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Haji Abdul Rashid and Naresh Gupta, all former legislators.
Mir said that there is no lobby now. “There were people who had not adopted the Congress ideology, but were hero-worshippers. They will move out,” he added.
“Till now, we were calling them B team or C team, but they are coming forward as the A team. The mask is now coming off. People of J&K will now decide,” the former J&K Congress chief said.
When asked what future he sees of Azad, Mir responded, “Captain Amarinder Singh.”
Mir said that Azad dissociated with the ideology and the party, which was working on uniting India.
He said that a greater offshoot was being created in J&K.
“In J&K in the past three years, many offshoots were made and now they are preparing for making a greater offshoot. Now people will have to decide. Will they go with the ideology or concept which took away our status, brought unemployment and choked the common people here? Only time will tell,” Mir added.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
