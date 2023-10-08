Speeding truck mows down 11-year-old in Ludhiana

A speeding truck mowed down an 11-year-old bicycle-borne girl on Gill road when was returning home after running an errand late on Saturday night. The victim has been identified as Jyotipreet Kaur of Gill road area in Ludhiana. (Getty image)

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the truck dragged the girl along for at least 20 metres before stopping. The driver fled from the spot after the incident after abandoning his vehicle.

Sharing further details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harcharan Singh said the girl was crossing the road on her bicycle when the speeding truck hit her. He did not realise it and kept on driving for a while before being stopped by onlookers.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Division number 6 police

In another road mishap, a mini truck driver lost life and his assistant sustained injuries after the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway near Sahnewal.

The victim has been identified as Rambhawan Rawat, 32, of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, while his injured assistant was identified as Lalit Kumar Rawat. The unidentified truck driver, meanwhile, fled from the spot.

According to the information, the duo were transporting apples to Uttar Pradesh. Upon reaching the over-bridge near Sahnewal, they failed to notice a stationary truck carrying protruding girders parked in the middle of the highway as the indicators had not been switched on.

After the incident, a team from the Sahnewal police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police have informed the victim’s family members.

The unidentified truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence following the complaint of Rajinder Kumar of Faizabad, the victim’s uncle.

