Spice of Life | Tokyo trip: Lessons in thoughtful living

As avid travellers, we firmly believe that journeys do more than fill your heart with memories, they enrich your mind with wisdom. In Japan, the implicit rule is: Hang on to your rubbish, there are no dustbins anywhere. (File)

For my husband’s milestone golden birthday, we chose Japan. It proved to be a brilliant decision. The nation’s stunning beauty and quiet culture left an indelible mark on us, standing out even after exploring top cities across developed countries.

Ginza, Tokyo’s upscale shopping district, greeted us with impeccable order. Everything was prim, proper, and profoundly clean. The roads were spotless. My eyes constantly scanned for a stray scrap of paper but found none. In Japan, the implicit rule is: Hang on to your rubbish, there are no dustbins anywhere. “It seems Japan has rules infused in the air,” my husband remarked. I happily carried wrappers in my tote bag after devouring local savouries.

The sartorial discipline was equally striking. No one wore pyjamas or distressed jeans on the streets. Cab drivers donned crisp suits and pristine white gloves. Forget flip-flops; women glided in elegant ballerinas. Regardless of age, occupation, or socioeconomic standing, everyone spoke quietly and respectfully. No one bragged about their lifestyle, even while carrying luxury bags. It was heartwarming to witness such collective modesty and pleasantness in people’s disposition.

Even the rain showcased Japanese thoughtfulness. There were umbrella stands, plastic covers for wet umbrellas, and protective sleeves for shopping bags. Every detail was engineered for human comfort and consideration. On birthday eve, we strolled through Shibuya’s streets in a drizzle. At the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, 3,000 people crossed at once—with absolutely no pushing or shoving.

The silence was golden. No one chatted on mobile phones on the streets or the metro. Signage politely urged passengers to refrain from loud talking or calls, ensuring a peaceful experience for fellow travellers. Can you imagine that level of consideration back home? In India, we are often yelling into phones, doom-scrolling, or blasting reels for the whole compartment to hear.

While dining at a nice restaurant in Hoshiarpur recently, our peace was shattered by a man loudly sweet-talking his love interest on the phone. “He should be sent to Japan for etiquette training,” my husband whispered in dismay. As a personality development coach, I wish I could fly my students to Tokyo to witness this firsthand. Since I can’t, I use Japan as a case study in my sessions, trying to inspire them with these anecdotes.

Today, as the world embraces Japanese wisdom, such as Ikigai (finding life’s purpose) and Wabi-Sabi (embracing imperfection), I find myself wishing we would also adopt Kaizen—the philosophy of continuous, small improvements. We could combine it with Gaman, that resilient spirit of the Japanese people that rebuilds ruins into innovation and rises from the ashes like a phoenix. With such fire, may we all rise.

The musical chant of “Arigatou gozaimasu” still rings pleasantly in my ears. Thank you, Japan, for introducing me to a world where daily culture is woven with profound respect. nazam81@gmail.com

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor