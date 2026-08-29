Srinagar: After NC chief’s challenge, rebel MP Mehdi to resign

Days after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah dared rebel Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, to resign his Lok Sabha seat and face a fresh election, Mehdi on Friday decided to part ways with the NC and resign from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which he won in 2024 on an NC ticket. Mehdi also wrote a letter to the NC president blaming the ruling party for changing its political position on Article 370 and statehood and sought answers from the former CM on Article 370. (HT File)

Mehdi said that he decided to resign from Parliament and the primary membership of the NC due to a deepening rift with his party on “ideological grounds”. Mehdi, who has been consistently speaking against the ruling NC and chief minister Omar Abdullah, blamed the party and the CM for failing to fulfil the promises on which the NC won a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Mehdi, while speaking to the media, said that he will send his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker and NC president Farooq Abdullah on November 3, the 26th death anniversary of his father Aga Mehdi, who was killed in an IED blast in 2000.

Mehdi also wrote a letter to the NC president blaming the ruling party for changing its political position on Article 370 and statehood and sought answers from the former CM on Article 370.

“Rest assured, the resignation will come. It would have come even without your asking, but before that, accountability must come. I have written a letter to my party president, Janab Dr Farooq Abdullah, in response to his public demand for my resignation. I am awaiting his response to the questions I have asked in this letter,” Mehdi wrote on X.

Mehdi, earlier on Tuesday, had dropped a major hint that he could resign from his Lok Sabha seat. After winning the Lok Sabha elections, he developed serious differences with the party leadership, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Mehdi has been openly holding programmes across Kashmir, criticising the ruling NC for not fulfilling the promises on which the party had sought a mandate during the last assembly polls.

On Monday, the NC president said that the Srinagar MP had been elected on an NC ticket and should resign and see how many people stand with him. “Many people have left the NC in the past, today they stand nowhere, while the NC is still there. People have given huge sacrifices for the party. Aga Ruhullah Mehdi should resign from the party and his seat and contest elections again,” Farooq Abdullah had said.

In response to Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, Mehdi had told reporters that very shortly they would get to know something important. “The NC president is a very senior leader and I respect him a lot. How can it happen that Dr Farooq Abdullah asks for something and I won’t oblige him,” Mehdi said.

If Mehdi resigns, he will be the second sitting MP from J&K and Srinagar Lok Sabha seat to resign after developing differences with party leadership in the recent past. Earlier, another Srinagar MP, Tariq Hameed Karra, had also resigned as MP after he developed differences with Mehbooba Mufti. Karra got elected on the PDP ticket and later joined the Congress and is now Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president and sitting legislator from Shalteng, Srinagar.