Srinagar court summons Gulmarg fashion show organisers on April 8

A Srinagar court has asked the organisers of the recent Gulmarg fashion show to appear before it on April 8 amid allegations of obscenity and hurting religious sentiments. The special mobile magistrate, Srinagar, Faizan Nazan, passed the order on a complaint filed by Awami Ittehad Party leader Adil Nazir Khan through his advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar. (Representational photo)

The special mobile magistrate, Srinagar, Faizan Nazan, asked designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja and Elle India editor-in-chief Ainee Nizami Ahmedi to appear before the court in person or through a counsel. The court passed the order on a criminal complaint filed by Awami Ittehad Party leader Adil Nazir Khan through his advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar. “Recently, an obscene fashion show was organised in Gulmarg, and there was public consumption of alcohol. It hurt the religious sentiments of the people. A social activist approached and wanted to file a case against the organisers,” Bukhtiyar said.

He said the court reviewed the complaint and, in accordance with the law, scheduled a hearing for April 8. The accused have been notified and will be given an opportunity to be heard before any action is taken. The case is being pursued under Sections 296 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 50-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, 1958.

The show was held on March 7 in Gulmarg to showcase the skiwear range by designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja to mark the 15th anniversary of the designer label, Shivan & Narresh, but snowballed into a major controversy after which the organisers issued an apology.

Following pandemonium in the assembly on March 10, chief minister Omar Abdullah assured MLAs that a probe had been ordered into the event and clarified that no government officer was involved.

Two days later, Abdullah admitted that the hotel where the show was held belongs to his relatives. He also said that such events are not under the jurisdiction of the government, and they are not in favour of holding such events.

“These things are not under the jurisdiction of the elected government. The basis for organising such an event has not been shared with us. In principle, we have never been in favour of such decisions. Yes, this hotel belongs to my relative; when have I disagreed with this? My relative owns two hotels here,” chief minister told reporters in Gulmarg last Wednesday.

On whether the government has taken any action over the organisers of the show, he said, “If there has been any violation of law, action would be taken.”

Speaking in the assembly, the CM had said, “A private party was organised, a fashion show was organised there. From what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan.”

Kashmir’s top cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq earlier urged the government to take action, calling the show “outrageous”. “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the Valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir,” he posted on X on March 9.