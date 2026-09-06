Satwik-Chirag conquer China Masters, set tone for Asiad title defence

NEW DELHI: For Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty the Shenzhen Arena had become a familiar theatre of near misses. They had reached the summit clash of the $1.25 million tournament twice, in 2023 and 2025, only to walk away as runners-up. Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty celebrate after winning the men’s doubles final against China’s Ren Xiangyu and He Jiting at the China Masters badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Sunday. (AFP)

But the narrative was finally rewritten on Sunday. In a solid display of resilience, tactical brilliance and nerve, the reigning Asian Games champions clinched India’s first-ever China Masters title, defeating China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 in an hour and 10 minutes to silence the vociferous crowd backing their own.

This was not merely a victory but a resounding statement of intent. The Super 750 event served as the ultimate crucible for the Indian pair weeks before they fly out to defend their Asian Games crown in Japan.

Earning their second title of the season from three finals, following their triumph at the Singapore Open in May, Satwik and Chirag proved once again that they are India’s best bet in badminton going into any tournament.

The final, however, began as an uphill battle. The physical toll of a demanding week seemed to weigh heavily on their shoulders. It was a week during which the Indian pair spent over five hours on court battling three-game thrillers in four of their five matches.

He and Ren, feeding off the energy from the crowd, came out executing an uncompromising game as the locals dismantled the Indian defence to comfortably take the first game.

“In the first game, we weren’t lacking (aggression), but were not playing the right strokes,” said Chirag. “We were playing a style which favoured them and when we do that, they come out all guns blazing. You don’t really find any space to play as they are extremely fast and furious.”

During the mid-match intervals, coach Tan Kim Her’s frantic plea to “be aggressive” and “put your hands up” echoed over live broadcast. Chirag said the adjustment wasn’t about mindless power, it was about calculated, clinical execution.

“In the second game when we started, we wanted to be aggressive, but mindfully aggressive. And that’s what he was telling us,” said Chirag.

That smart approach paid immediate dividends. Drawing on their reservoir of experience, the Indians entirely shifted the match’s complexion. They quickly found their rhythm, controlled the net and dictated the rallies, taking the second game to force a dramatic decider.

The history of Satwik at this venue is intimately tied to his physical resilience. The 26-year-old has frequently battled injuries in recent years, making the pair’s consistent deep runs in Shenzhen all the more remarkable.

“Playing here is always good. We have always played coming back from injury,” Satwik said. “This has been a tournament that gave us a lot of confidence. Today, we held our nerves, didn’t make easy mistakes and had a game plan before coming. We wanted to execute that. I’m really happy we broke the jinx.”

That newfound nerve was tested to its limit in the decider as it was a back-and-forth battle of attrition. He and Ren controlled the early exchanges but the Indians tenaciously stayed within striking distance, levelling the score at 7-all.

But late in the match when the scoreboard read 16-17 in favour of the Chinese, Satwik and Chirag found an extra gear. The Indian duo rattled off five consecutive points to seal the match, coming off Satwik’s serve, a facet their rivals often target and one he has spent countless hours perfecting during injury layoffs.

“It’s very rare that I get five points on my service. It’s always Chirag who takes the game,” Satwik said with a smile. “But I was practicing more on the service when I was injured. Opponents target my service. We have seen a lot of videos, people targeting me… practice has helped me.”

As the shuttle hit the floor for the final time, the relief and joy were palpable. Not only did they end their Shenzhen title wait, they also sent a message to the circuit. With the Asian Games starting on September 19, this comeback victory should act as the perfect springboard.

“It feels really special,” said Chirag. “Going into the Asian Games, winning a title definitely gives a huge boost that, yes, what we are working for is in the right direction. We’ll go back home, push ourselves to the limit, train for the next 10 days, and go out all guns blazing at the Asian Games. We want to go out there and have some fun.”