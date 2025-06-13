Students of Haryana agri varsity continue protest, demand action against those booked

The students of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, continued protesting on Thursday, demanding action against the varsity officials and staff members, including the registrar and a professor, for resorting to lathi-charge on Tuesday. The Congress MLAs met the students on the campus and assured them full support. (File)

Protests by students, on Tuesday, demanding rollback of the recent fee hike, besides other issues, were met with security personnel lathicharge, leaving many students injured.

Dipanshu, a first-year BSc student, who was injured during the action, said the university authorities should take action against those booked.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Rania, Arjun Chautala, and two Congress MLAs- Naresh Selwal (Ukalana) and Chander Parkash (Adampur) extended support to the agitating students.

SK Pahuja, associate dean and incharge of the grievance cell, said they are inviting the students to hold a dialogue to reach on a consensus and he condemned action on students. “We also met the injured students in the hospital and we will order an enquiry to probe the matter. On the basis of enquiry report, action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

BJP MLA from Nalwa, Randhir Panihar, also met the students and assured them that their issue will be raised before the chief minister. He urged the students to maintain peace.