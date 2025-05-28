Suspected BKI terrorist trying to retrieve explosive killed in Amritsar blast

Amritsar : A suspected operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was killed in a powerful explosion while attempting to retrieve a buried explosive near Naushehra village along the Amritsar-Majitha road on Tuesday morning. A suspected operative of the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was killed in a powerful explosion while attempting to retrieve a buried explosive near Naushehra village along the Amritsar-Majitha road on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Kumar (35) and a resident of Vikas Nagar in Amritsar’s Chheharta area, said Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh.

According to officials, Nitin had allegedly buried the explosive at a vacant area, located just outside an orchard near the busy road, and returned around 9.30am to retrieve it. However, the device detonated while he was handling it, severely injuring him.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a deafening blast, followed by chaotic scenes as bystanders found the man critically wounded, with both his hands and legs blown off. “His body was rolling on the ground in pain. It was a horrifying sight,” said a local resident. The police arrived at the scene about 30 minutes later, but the man succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

“The blast occurred due to mishandling of the explosive,” said the SSP, adding that the man had explosive material in his possession at the time of the incident.

Rajbir Singh, a hardware store owner near the site, said: “The blast was so intense that it was heard from over a kilometre away. It shook windows and startled everyone in the area.”

Anju Kalia, an elderly woman who runs a tea stall nearby, recounted: “I fainted from the sheer shock of the blast. I only regained consciousness when my husband splashed water on me.”

Following the explosion, the area was cordoned off and a forensic team along with the Punjab Police’s bomb disposal squad reached the site to begin investigations. “We’re awaiting a report on the type of explosive used,” said DIG, border range, Satinder Singh, who visited the location.

The DIG noted that the method used in the incident bears resemblance to earlier terror-related cases in Punjab, where explosive devices or grenades were left at secluded spots and later retrieved using coordinates or photographs shared by handlers.

“Based on circumstantial evidence and materials recovered from the deceased’s pocket, there is strong suspicion that he was affiliated with a terror organisation, likely BKI. We are continuing investigations to determine the exact outfit and motive,” the DIG added.

The SSP said that ISI-backed operatives often use the “pick-and-drop” method to smuggle explosives, a tactic consistent with previous cases. “In this instance, the man failed to safely retrieve the consignment, leading to the fatal mishap,” he said.

Nitin, a resident of a low-income neighbourhood, came from a modest household that owns a single auto rickshaw, which he and his father both drove to support the family. His family said Nitin used to consumed, drugs but he was innocent and cannot commit any crime. They said he was trapped by someone.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is investigating the matter pertaining to the blast. “Anyone found guilty for the heinous crime will not be spared, and exemplary action will be taken against them as per the law of the land,” Mann said, reiterating that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state.

Situation in Punjab alarming: Warring

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today expressed concern over the security situation in Punjab in view of a bomb blast in Amritsar.

“We don’t want to press the panic buttons, but the situation in Punjab is turning alarming day by day”, he said, adding, “When our senior colleague and leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa had flagged the issue, Punjab government slapped an FIR on him”.