Taking cue from Chandigarh: U.P. Police to demonstrate new laws’ implementation

Taking a cue from Chandigarh Police’s live demonstration showcased to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), the Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up a similar replica of the demo to showcase the implementation of new criminal laws at the Kumbh Mela scheduled in February next year. The demonstration was the brainchild of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who spent two months drafting the script and envisioning how the presentation would be delivered in both audio-visual and physical formats to PM Modi. (HT File Photo for representation)

The Chandigarh Police will assist the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police in creating this live demonstration, following the PM’s directive to share the model with all states. It has also been decided by the Centre that a similar demonstration will be set up at all major festivals across the country.

On December 3, UT police’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) presented a one-hour live demonstration, simulating a murder crime scene investigation as per the new criminal laws to PM Modi. The demonstration, organised in eight stages, provided the PM with a live experience of how law enforcement, forensic teams, judicial authorities and prisons have become more efficient and technology-driven since the laws’ implementation.

Now, Chandigarh Police plans to produce two audio-visual films explaining the changes in criminal laws - one tailored for investigating officers and the other for the general public. These films will be circulated nationwide to ensure widespread understanding of the legal reforms.

Chandigarh was selected as the model state for the implementation of the new laws and became the first in the country to successfully put them into practice.

Over 2,300 attended live demo at PEC

Over 2,367 attendees, including officials, general public, college students, and police teams, participated in the live demonstration showcasing the complete investigative and trial process under the newly implemented criminal laws at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) from December 4 to December 10. The exhibition was kept open to the public for a week after PM Modi urged UT police to showcase it across the nation.

Various stakeholders, including young superintendents of police, senior police officials, vigilance teams, engineering students, delegation from New Delhi, and residents, actively participated to witness the practical implementation of the new investigative and trial mechanisms.