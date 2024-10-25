‘Tardy’ paddy procurement: KMM to block roads in 4 Punjab districts tomorrow

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday said farmers will resort to roadblock at four districts in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest tardy paddy procurement and other issues. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has called the roadblock to protest tardy paddy procurement and lifting, inadequate supply of DAP fertiliser, besides stubble burning issue. (HT Photo)

Pandher said the “chakka jam” for an indefinite period will be held at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara in Kapurthala district and Batala in Gurdaspur district.

The KMM has called the roadblock to protest tardy paddy procurement and lifting, inadequate supply of DAP fertiliser, besides stubble burning issue.

Pandher said “red entries” have been made in the farm records of farmers burning stubble and cases slapped on them.

“These four points will be blocked for an indefinite period. We can block the entire Punjab, but we still want to give time to the government. Otherwise, we will be forced to fight a do-or-die battle,” the farmer leader said.

Pandher blamed the Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre for the farmers’ plight.

Paddy lifting from mandis in Punjab was hit after the state rice millers refused to mill the paddy till their demands were met.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday urged the Union home minister Amit Shah to address the issues of the state’s rice millers.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has blamed the Centre for not evacuating the foodgrain stock in the state to create sufficient space for storing fresh crop, the Opposition parties — Congress and Akali Dal — have slammed the Mann government for the slow paddy procurement and lifting.