Tarn Taran bypoll: Final electoral roll published

In view of the upcoming Tarn Taran assembly by-election, the election commission published the final electoral roll following the Special Summary Revision (SIR) with July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. As per the revised roll, the total number of electors in Tarn Taran constituency stands at 1,93,742, including 1,01,494 male voters, 92,240 female voters. (AFP)

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said, “As per the revised roll, the total number of electors in Tarn Taran constituency stands at 1,93,742, including 1,01,494 male voters, 92,240 female voters. The number of polling stations has been rationalized to 222 (Urban: 60 and Rural: 162) across 114 polling station locations, thereby improving accessibility and ensuring a smoother voting experience for all citizens.”

Copies of the final electoral roll were also handed over to representatives of recognised political parties in the meeting convened by the CEO.

Sibin emphasised that the revision process was carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, adhering to all relevant Acts and Rules.

“From the draft publication to the period of claims and objections, followed by their disposal, every step was completed diligently and transparently,” he said. He further added that EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) coverage is at 100%, reflecting the commitment to maintaining a pure and error-free electoral roll.

He also highlighted the statutory provision available for electors to appeal against the order of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) before the District Election Officer and further, if required, to the chief electoral officer under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 23 of the Registration of Electoral Rules, 1960.