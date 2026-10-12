'Father will handle everything': Eyewitness recalls Mini Cooper driver's reaction after crash killed 3 in Kerala

The accident occurred near Cochin International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, when the car rammed into a scooter carrying three people, killing all three.

An eyewitness to the fatal road accident in Kerala’s Nedumbassery, which claimed the lives of three students, recalled how a 19-year-old driver of the speeding Mini Cooper allegedly told residents, who confronted him after the crash, that his father would "handle everything".

Who were the three people killed in the Mini Cooper crash near Cochin International Airport?

Who were the three people killed in the Mini Cooper crash near Cochin International Airport?

"People stopped him, and there was some dispute. The driver was saying that his father will handle everything. Then the police and ambulance came. But the injured were already not moving when the ambulance reached for help," Salim added.

Recounting the moments after the collision, Salim said local residents stopped the vehicle and confronted the driver. During the exchange, the driver allegedly said his father would take care of the matter.

"I was standing nearby when the accident happened. There was a loud noise, and we all ran to the spot to check if something had happened. Three people were injured on the road. They were hit by a Mini Cooper," Salim said.

Salim, an eyewitness who was near the site of the collision, said the impact was so severe that pedestrians immediately rushed to the spot to help the victims after hearing a loud noise, news agency ANI reported.

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Who were the victims killed in the Nedumbassery accident? Three people were killed in the early hours of Sunday after a Mini Cooper, allegedly driven by 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a scooter near Cochin International Airport in Kerala, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Devika (21), a native of Wayanad; Gopika (22), from Palakkad; and Ijaz (21), a native of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. All three were travelling on the scooter at the time of the accident and worked at a handicrafts shop.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was identified as Suhail Sajeev (19). Eyewitnesses apprehended him following the collision and handed him over to the police.

"Prima facie, the accused was drunk at the time. We have collected his blood and urine samples for confirmation. We will also check if he had consumed any narcotic substances. He has been charged with culpable homicide," said KS Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural.

According to the police, the accident took place around 1.45 am on Sunday on the road leading to Cochin International Airport near Nedumbassery. The Mini Cooper, which was allegedly speeding, rammed into the scooter from behind, throwing its riders onto the road with great force. Although the three victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, all of them succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read | 3 killed as ‘drunk’ man rams his Mini Cooper into scooter in Keralam

Accused allegedly drove at over 200 kmph; police probe Instagram videos Priyad, a colleague of the deceased who was present in the area at the time of the accident, told reporters that the Mini Cooper was being driven at an excessive speed. He said he and a friend were travelling on a two-wheeler behind the scooter carrying the three victims when the car overtook them at high speed.

"All of us had stepped out at night to grab a cup of tea. The accident occurred while we were returning. While Devika, Gopika and Ijas were on a scooter ahead of us, my friend and I were on a two-wheeler behind. Suddenly, I saw this Mini Cooper drive past me at great speed. I had to move sideways to avoid being hit. Soon, I heard a big sound ahead of us. It was a turn and I saw my friends splayed out on the road. The Mini Cooper had rammed into it," Priyad told reporters.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on Instagram purportedly show the accused, Suhail, driving the Mini Cooper at speeds exceeding 200 kmph on a highway. Police are examining his social media accounts to determine whether he has a history of rash and negligent driving.

"Prima facie, it looks like he has a history of rash driving. We are verifying Instagram videos as well as footage from CCTV cameras at the spot. Forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done to look for traces of drugs," the Rural SP said.