Teacher dies after truck hits her scooter in Moonak
: A 30-year-old school teacher was killed after a truck hit her Activa scooter near Taliv Chowk in Moonak.
The deceased has been identified as Babina Rani, a resident of Jakhal town.
Moonak DSP Manoj Gorsi said the teacher was working at a private school in Hamiragarh village. She was going back home when a truck hit her vehicle. She fell down and came under the tires of the truck. Her scooter also caught fire.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
“We have registered a case against an unknown person at the Moonak police station as the truck driver fled from the spot,” said the DSP.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Physical, emotional fall-out weighs students down
Even after four days of the tragic incident wherein a large portion of a peepal tree fell on a group of children at the Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, killing one student and injuring 18 others, the trauma is still fresh students' mind as they face the emotional and psychological fall-out of the incident. Ishita, a resident of Manimajra, underwent a second surgery on Monday for the procedure of stump closure.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop below 90 after 24 days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 69 on Monday after remaining over 90 for the past 24 days. On Sunday, 116 people were found positive. On Monday, Chandigarh recorded 34 cases, down from 61 the day before; Mohali's cases dipped from 28 to 22 and in Panchkula, their number came down from 27 to 13 in the same period. There are still 371 positive patients in Chandigarh, 274 in Mohali and 119 in Panchkula.
-
Three killed as canter rams into parked pick-up truck in Punjab’s Dera Bassi
A canter truck snuffed out the lives of two men who were changing the punctured tyre of their pick-up truck on the national highway near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday. Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said a businessman, Hitesh Kapoor, was travelling from Ambala to Dera Bassi in his Mahindra pick-up truck with his two workers in the wee hours of Monday.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Two heritage trees in Chandigarh need axing, finds fresh survey
It took the loss of a child's life for the UT administration to discover that two of the heritage trees in the city have outlived their life and need to be axed. Both trees are said to be infested with termites. “In order to avert any similar incidents, the administration will remove all dead/dry trees which are posing danger to life and property within a week's time,” said a UT spokesperson.
-
Zirakpur: Biker killed in accident after driver of parked car opens door
A 32-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a car after The victim, Mukesh Kumar, rammed into the open door of another car on Old Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Sunday night. The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was a resident of Gazipur, Zirakpur, and worked as a driver with an IT company in Chandigarh. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Mukesh was riding the motorcycle, while his friend Kamaljit Singh was sitting pillion. Kamaljit escaped without injuries.
