Teacher dies after truck hits her scooter in Moonak

: A 30-year-old school teacher was killed after a truck hit her Activa scooter near Taliv Chowk in Moonak.

The deceased has been identified as Babina Rani, a resident of Jakhal town.

Moonak DSP Manoj Gorsi said the teacher was working at a private school in Hamiragarh village. She was going back home when a truck hit her vehicle. She fell down and came under the tires of the truck. Her scooter also caught fire.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

“We have registered a case against an unknown person at the Moonak police station as the truck driver fled from the spot,” said the DSP.