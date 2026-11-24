Three years after a 16-year-old Class 12 student died by suicide inside a school, a court in Rewari has sentenced her history teacher to six-year rigorous imprisonment under IPC Section 305 (abetment) and Section 12 (sexual harassment of a minor) of the POCSO Act. Though the order was pronounced on October 23, 2026, it came to light on November 22, 2026. (In sensitive cases, including those under POCSO Act, the orders are not uploaded). (HT File) more

Additional sessions judge and special judge (fast track court under the POCSO Act) Dr Manpal Ramawat also convicted then principal under IPC Sections 201, 202 and 203 (all related to false information and disappearance of evidence).

Though the order was pronounced on October 23, 2026, it came to light on November 22, 2026. (In sensitive cases, including those under POCSO Act, the orders are not uploaded).

According to the order, history teacher Sunil Kumar was awarded six-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 under IPC Section 305 and one-year jail and a fine of ₹5,000 under the POCSO Act. Both sentences will run concurrently, said the judge. In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional two months of rigorous imprisonment.

Former school principal Snehlata was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) of the IPC, three-month imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 202 ((intentional omission to give information of an offence by a person legally bound to inform) and one-year imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 203 (giving false information regarding an offence). Her sentences will also run concurrently. A default in payment of the fine under each section will attract an additional month of imprisonment, said the court.

The incident took place on August 11, 2023, when the girl student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with her dupatta in an unoccupied classroom. According to the girl’s family, she had applied for a change of subject from history to political science and had approached Kumar to get the application signed. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly held Kumar responsible for her death. The police registered a case against him on abetment charges. The student’s family also accused him of sexual harassment.

The prosecution also alleged that Snehlata, the then school principal, had furnished false information to doctors at the time of the victim’s hospital admission by claiming that the girl was suffering from convulsions, despite the fact that she had died by suicide by hanging at the school. The prosecution argued that the information was deliberately provided to protect Kumar from legal consequences and sought maximum punishment for her as well.

During the sentencing hearing, Kumar, 57, sought leniency, citing his dependent wife and two children pursuing higher education, health conditions and the absence of any previous criminal record. Snehlata, 60, also sought leniency, citing her retirement, heart and knee ailments and lack of a previous criminal record. The convicts have moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the conviction and the court has fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing, said their counsels.