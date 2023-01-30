Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / TGT candidates appear for written exam in Chandigarh

Updated on Jan 30, 2023 04:12 AM IST

Of the 6,320 candidates who had applied for the TGT exam for the three subjects, 52.3% of candidates appeared for the written test

TGT candidates appeared for written exam in Chandigarh. (iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A written exam for the recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) for social science, science (medical) and mathematics was held on Sunday. Of the 6,320 candidates who had applied for the posts for the three subjects, 52.3% of candidates appeared for the written test.

The education department is in the process of recruiting 90 TGT teachers under the Samgra Shiksha scheme. Earlier this month written tests were held for the recruitment of science (non-medical), Hindi, Punjabi and English teachers. The department has received 10,256 applications for the posts for seven subjects.

The centres for conducting the examination were provided by the education department, whereas the examination material, the staff, along with the instructions for appropriate conduct for the examination were arranged by a recruitment agency. Three associate professors from the colleges of UT administration were deputed as independent observers in the exam centres, while 55 police personnel were also deputed to undertake the frisking process and keep a check on security at the centres.

The answer key will be uploaded on January 31 at onlinectestservices.com/nitttr/tgt/

Monday, January 30, 2023
