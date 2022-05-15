There will be no power shortage in Punjab: AAP

: Blaming the previous Congress and Akali-BJP governments and their self-serving agendas for power crisis in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that there will be no shortage of electricity in Punjab in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, AAP’ state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said chief minister Bhagwant Mann and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO are working day and night to meet the electricity demand in Punjab.

“Consumption of electricity increases every year during the season of paddy sowing, but I want to assure that the farmers will not face any electricity shortage for the paddy crop,” he said.

Kang said the heatwave has broken all records this year and highest temperature was recorded in the last 108 years. “Due to which the demand for electricity has increased by 40 to 45% in the months of April and May this year, which is an average of 10900 MW as against the average daily power consumption in these months was only 6500 MW last year,” he added.

Kang alleged that the previous Congress government cut off sources of power generation in Punjab by shutting down four thermal plant units in Bathinda and two in Ropar.

“These plants used to generate 800 MW of electricity and the people of Punjab have to bear the brunt of such adverse decisions of previous governments,” he claimed.

He said that the Mundra thermal plant in Gujarat, which used to provide electricity to five states including Punjab, has also been closed since 2018.